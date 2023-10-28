Liking an obscene post not an offence: Allahabad HC

In a significant verdict, the Allahabad High Court has held that liking an "obscene" post on social media does not constitute an offence but the act of sharing or reposting such content will lead to legal consequences.

The court, in its ruling on Wednesday, explained that sharing such a post falls under the category of "transmission" as per Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and will be subject to penalties.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal made these remarks as he dismissed the ongoing criminal proceedings against Mohd Imran Kazi from Agra, who had been charged under Section 67 of the IT Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for liking a post related to unlawful assembly.

"I do not find any material which could connect the applicant with any objectionable post, as there is no offensive post available in the Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of the applicant. Therefore, no case is made out against the applicant."