Lindy Cameron to be new British envoy to India

The UK on Thursday, 11 April, appointed Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India, to succeed Alex Ellis who the Foreign Office said will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

Cameron is the first woman to be appointed British High Commissioner of India.

"Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG, who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment," reads a British government statement.

The readout released by the British High Commission in New Delhi said Cameron will take up her appointment during the course of this month, with the incoming envoy taking to social media to express her excitement at getting started in the new role.

In a post on X, Cameron said: “Immensely proud to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India. Huge thanks to Alex Ellis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing UK In India team. I can’t wait to get started!”