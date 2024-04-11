Lindy Cameron to be new British envoy to India
Lindy's Delhi appointment comes as the UK and India are engaged in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement
The UK on Thursday, 11 April, appointed Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India, to succeed Alex Ellis who the Foreign Office said will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment.
Cameron is the first woman to be appointed British High Commissioner of India.
"Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG, who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment," reads a British government statement.
The readout released by the British High Commission in New Delhi said Cameron will take up her appointment during the course of this month, with the incoming envoy taking to social media to express her excitement at getting started in the new role.
In a post on X, Cameron said: “Immensely proud to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India. Huge thanks to Alex Ellis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing UK In India team. I can’t wait to get started!”
The High Commission of India in London replied to her post to warmly welcome Cameron – the first woman to be appointed British High Commissioner of India – to her new diplomatic posting.
“Warmest congratulations to the new UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron from Team HCI London! Wish you every success in your tenure. We look forward to working with you and your team to further strengthen the enduring ties between our nations,” the Indian mission said on its official X handle.
Until recently, Cameron served as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre from 2020. Before that, she had a stint as the Director General of the UK's Northern Ireland Office and has had several high-profile roles in the field of international development and defence.
Her Delhi appointment comes as the UK and India are engaged in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA), negotiations for which were shelved until after the Indian general election results are declared on 4 June.
Her predecessor, Alex Ellis, who has completed his three-year tenure in New Delhi, said: “A great appointment to a lovely job with an excellent UK In India team in a fascinating, vast & diverse country. Enjoy it!”
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines