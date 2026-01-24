Linking religion with politics fraught with dangers: Mayawati on Shankaracharya row
BSP chief cautions against political interference in religious practices amid Prayagraj Magh Mela dispute
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday cautioned against linking religion with politics for narrow interests, warning that such practices are inherently fraught with dangers and can lead to disputes and social tensions.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of an ongoing row involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of Jyotirmath in Badrinath, and the Magh Mela administration in Prayagraj.
In a post on her official X handle, Mayawati said that political interference and influence in religious festivals, rituals, bathing ceremonies and other religious activities have increased significantly in recent years, not just in Uttar Pradesh but across the country.
“This interference is giving rise to new disputes, tensions and conflicts, which is not right. It is natural for people to feel distressed and concerned over such developments,” she said.
The BSP chief said that linking religion with politics for narrow political gains always carries serious risks, and pointed to the ongoing dispute in Prayagraj over ritual bathing as a recent example. She noted that the controversy, marked by mutual allegations and a lack of respect, has contributed to unnecessary tension.
“It would be better to avoid such situations under all circumstances,” Mayawati said, stressing the need for restraint and sensitivity when dealing with matters of faith.
She underlined that the Constitution and the law recognise actions focused on public welfare as the true national duty, and that they clearly separate religion from politics. This constitutional principle, she said, must be implemented with the right intent and policy framework.
Mayawati added that political leaders are expected to discharge their constitutional responsibilities honestly and impartially, keeping in mind the social, political and economic interests of all sections of society. “People expect this even in the present circumstances,” she said.
Calling for an early resolution of the dispute, the BSP chief said the bitter row over ritual bathing in Prayagraj should be settled through mutual consensus at the earliest to prevent further escalation.
She also extended greetings to the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Day.
The controversy erupted after the Magh Mela administration issued a notice earlier this week to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, seeking clarification on how he was projecting himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath. The notice cited a Supreme Court of India order stating that no religious leader can be installed as the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath until the pending appeal in the matter is decided.
Tensions further escalated after the swami was allegedly stopped by Mela police and officials from taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela, following which he publicly criticised the administration.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines