Linking religion with politics fraught with dangers: Mayawati on Shankaracharya row

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday cautioned against linking religion with politics for narrow interests, warning that such practices are inherently fraught with dangers and can lead to disputes and social tensions.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of an ongoing row involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, head of Jyotirmath in Badrinath, and the Magh Mela administration in Prayagraj.

In a post on her official X handle, Mayawati said that political interference and influence in religious festivals, rituals, bathing ceremonies and other religious activities have increased significantly in recent years, not just in Uttar Pradesh but across the country.

“This interference is giving rise to new disputes, tensions and conflicts, which is not right. It is natural for people to feel distressed and concerned over such developments,” she said.

The BSP chief said that linking religion with politics for narrow political gains always carries serious risks, and pointed to the ongoing dispute in Prayagraj over ritual bathing as a recent example. She noted that the controversy, marked by mutual allegations and a lack of respect, has contributed to unnecessary tension.