Coalitions have hurt us: Mayawati says BSP will go solo for 2027 UP elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati launched a scathing attack on Opposition parties in Lucknow on Thursday, alleging that they had had not only tried to weaken the BSP politically but also conspired to divide Dalit votes.

Addressing a rally to mark the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati declared that her party would contest the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027 on its own. Alliances in the past had only helped partner parties, while the BSP’s own vote base did not receive reciprocal support, she said.

"Based on our experience so far, I want to make it clear that whenever our party has contested Assembly elections in alliance — especially here in Uttar Pradesh — we have not benefited in any significant way," she said.

"Our party's votes get transferred one-sidedly to the alliance partner, but because of their casteist mindset, upper caste votes do not transfer to BSP candidates. This is the reality. As a result, our candidates win fewer seats, and our overall vote share declines," the BSP chief said.

The rally was attended by a large number of people from across the state, with some BSP workers putting the figure at five lakhs.

Over a thousand police personnel were deployed for security, while traffic police also designated alternative routes. This rally is being seen not only as a tribute event but also as a display of political strength.

Mayawati said when the BSP formed a government with an absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh in 2007, the casteist parties were exposed. "Whenever we have formed a coalition government (in UP), it has collapsed before completing its tenure. When we contest elections through alliances, our vote percentage falls, and when we form the government through alliances, it falls before its time," she said.