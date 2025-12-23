Messi event fiasco: Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in SIT probe

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declined to intervene in the ongoing probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the chaos that marred the Argentine football legend Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated event at Salt Lake Stadium on 13 December.

A division bench, headed by acting chief justice Sujoy Paul and accompanied by justice Partha Sarathi Sen, observed that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. The court noted that no material had been presented to demonstrate that the enquiry had been “vitiated or polluted”, and thus it was not inclined to stay or transfer the probe at this juncture.

The three public interest litigations (PILs) before the bench had sought two key forms of relief: a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a refund of ticket prices for spectators, some of whom had erupted in frustration when their view of Messi was obstructed and the event concluded abruptly amid chaos. Witnesses reported that some attendees jostled around Messi, blocking the view of those in the stands, prompting panic and disorder.

Rejecting the interim relief sought, the court emphasised that investigations cannot be transferred to central agencies merely on demand or because allegations have been levelled. Such extraordinary directions, the bench noted, are only warranted in rare cases where it can be established with precision that an enquiry is flawed or compromised.