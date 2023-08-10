Little value in heading Standing Committee on science, and tech, forest and climate: Jairam

Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday expressed displeasure over important bills being bulldozed through the Parliament, saying that he sees little value in continuing as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Environment, Science and Tech, Forest and Climate.

He said that subjects of the committee "are very close to my heart and fit my educational and professional background" but the Modi government "has turned yet another institutional mechanism worthless."

Ramesh, who is also the Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, tweeted: "Three very important Bills bulldozed through Parliament these past few days were deliberately not referred to the Standing Committee on Science and Tehnology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change."