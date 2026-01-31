Lobbying contract terminated by the RSS or the US firm?

US lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs, in filings to the US Congress claims to have terminated its contract with the RSS on 29 December 2025 and maintains that it is now hired by one Vivek Sharma from Massachusetts to familiarise US lawmakers about the ideological mentor of the BJP in the US.

The revised filings are clearly a damage-control step by the RSS, which is an unregistered body in India, and which is neither ‘a Society, a Trust, an NGO or a Company’. It is described as a ‘body of individuals’ under the Income Tax Act for tax purposes, although it is not known to pay taxes. Why did it have to hire a lobbying firm in the US and how did it pay for the services?

RSS has variously described itself as a cultural organisation, a charitable institution, an educational institution and a political organisation at different times. It releases no annual report, submits no returns to the government and pays no tax because it claims it does not earn any profit.

Donations to the RSS remain opaque and are not audited, which is why reports that it had engaged an American firm to lobby for it in the US generated considerable controversy in November 2025. The contract remained a secret till November when news outlet Prismreports.org revealed details disclosed by the firm under US regulations.

Historian Audrey Truschke on Friday, 30 January posted on X the following questions after news broke out that the firm was no longer engaged by the RSS. “How did the RSS pay for this? Why didn't the U.S. firm register under FARA? Why is the firm still evading legal requirements? Why did they email me,” wondered Truschke referring to reports in November that in the first three quarters of 2025 the firm had been paid $330,000 or Rupees three crore for lobbying on behalf of the RSS.

The report had caused an uproar because the RSS had made no disclosure about the payment and how it was paid. The Congress on 13 November pointed out that the same US firm was also lobbying for Pakistan. It accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of hiring “one of Pakistan’s official lobbying arms” to advance its interests in the United States.