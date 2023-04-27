Local who gave 'shelter' to Poonch attack terrorists traced, detained

As a major breakthrough in the recent terror attack case in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district where five Army soldiers were killed, security forces have traced and detained the local who provided shelter to the terrorists, official sources said.



As the massive search operation to hunt down the terrorists entered its sixth day on Wednesday, security forces traced and detained a local named Nisar Ahmad, who provided shelter to the terrorists for more than two months, before they carried out the attack on April 20.



Terrorists had ambushed an Army vehicle using armour piercing bullets, grenades and some incendiary material in Bhata Dhurian area of Poonch district.



Five Army soldiers were killed in this attack and one was critically injured. Terrorists had decamped with the weapons of the slain soldiers.