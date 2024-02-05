Locals demand rebuilding of 600-year-old Akhunji mosque in Mehrauli

A week after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) razed a 600-year-old mosque in Sanjay Van in south Delhi's Mehrauli, locals have demanded that the agency rebuild a mosque at the same site.

The centuries-old Akhunji mosque as well as the Behrul Uloom madrasa were demolished by the DDA on 30 January for being "illegal structures" in Sanjay Van. The DDA has defended its action before the high court on the ground that the demolition took place pursuant to the recommendations of the Religious Committee dated 4 January.

The residents claimed a cemetery was also demolished during the drive. Fauzan Ahmed Siddiqui, a member of the management committee of Dargah Qutub Sahan in Mehrauli, said the area where the mosque, madrasa and cemetery were demolished has been barricaded and nobody is allowed to go inside.

Delhi High Court on Monday asked the DDA to maintain status quo with respect to the land in Mehrauli where a mosque, stated to be over six centuries old, was demolished last month. The court, while listing the matter for further hearing on 12 February, stated that DDA shall maintain status quo over the site where the Akhunji mosque was located.

Regarding the recommendation of the Religious Committee, Siddiqui said the DDA should have gone to the court for a decision on the matter, and demanded that people be allowed to enter the cemetery area.