Lok Sabha adjourns for day amid oppn uproar over NEET
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 July, 11 am, minutes after it was reconvened
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday, 28 June as the opposition demanded a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET.
When the House reassembled at 12 noon, opposition members continued with their demand for a discussion on matters related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the NEET issue is a very important issue for the whole country and they want a dedicated discussion in the House on the matter. Hence, the adjournment motion should be accepted, he said.
As the House continued to see uproar, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till Monday.
Amid din, TMC member S K Nurul Islam took oath as a Lok Sabha member.
When the House met in morning, opposition members were on their feet seeking the acceptance of an adjournment motion to suspend all business and discuss matters related to NEET.
However, the Speaker said he would first take up the obituary references to 13 former members, including ex-Lok Sabha speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi.
When the obituary references were over, the opposition members were on their feet again.
"You can raise all matters in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. You will get enough time. But I can't allow you to raise any other issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks. It was already decided and mentioned in the bulletin too," Birla said.
