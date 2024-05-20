Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 5 LIVE: Over 23 pc polling till 11 am, Maha still trailing, WB top with 32.7 pc

An approximate voter turnout of 10.28 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Voters in 49 Lok Sabha seats in eight states and Union Territories, spanning from Ladakh to Odisha, from UP's Awadh and Bundelkhand to bustling Mumbai and its surroundings, began heading to polling stations today, 20 May, to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase of polling.

The seats in the fifth phase include 5 each in Bihar and Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand, 13 in Maharashtra, 14 in UP, 7 in West Bengal, and 1 each in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Voting for 35 seats of the Odisha Assembly will also be held in the state's second phase of simultaneous polling.