Lok Sabha Election 2024 phase 5 LIVE: Over 23 pc polling till 11 am, Maha still trailing, WB top with 32.7 pc
Notable candidates include aspiring MP Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and sitting BJP MP Smriti Irani from Amethi, both traditional bastions of the Gandhi family
An approximate voter turnout of 10.28 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Monday in 49 constituencies in six states and two Union Territories in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Voters in 49 Lok Sabha seats in eight states and Union Territories, spanning from Ladakh to Odisha, from UP's Awadh and Bundelkhand to bustling Mumbai and its surroundings, began heading to polling stations today, 20 May, to exercise their franchise in the fifth phase of polling.
The seats in the fifth phase include 5 each in Bihar and Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand, 13 in Maharashtra, 14 in UP, 7 in West Bengal, and 1 each in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Voting for 35 seats of the Odisha Assembly will also be held in the state's second phase of simultaneous polling.
Over 23 per cent voting as of 11 am
A voter turnout of 23.66 per cent was recorded in phase 5 till 11 am as per Election Commission of India data, with the highest turnout in West Bengal and the lowest in Maharashtra.
As before, West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 32.70 per cent, while Maharashtra still had the lowest at 15.93 per cent. Bihar recorded 21.11 per cent, Jharkhand 26.18 per cent, Odisha 21.07 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh 27.72 per cent.
Of the Union Territories, one seat (Baramulla) in Jammu and Kashmir had a turnout of 21.37 per cent, while Ladakh recorded 27.87 per cent.
Modi returns to Odisha for another roadshow
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramps up its campaign in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperation is mounting. The niceties that once characterised his relationship with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik — who is among the few regional satraps on whom the BJP-led NDA could rely to bail it out in Parliament — have been abandoned.
The ferocity of the PM’s attacks on Patnaik has compelled the usually mild-mannered chief minister to respond to the barbs of his one-time friend. This kind of a recriminatory campaign has rarely been seen in the state.
Country witnessing storm of change: Rahul Gandhi
As polling began in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said it has become clear that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and the country is witnessing a storm of change.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Today is the fifth phase of voting! In the first four phases itself, it has become clear that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP.
"This country is fed up with the politics of hatred and is now voting on its own issues. Youths for jobs, farmers for MSP and freedom from debt, women for economic independence and security, and labourers for fair wages.
10.28 per cent turnout in first two hours
While Maharashtra recorded the lowest voter turnout till 9.00 am with 6.33 per cent voters exercising their franchise, West Bengal recorded the highest voting percentage with 15.35 per cent.
Among the other states and UTs, Bihar recorded 8.86 per cent turnout, Jammu and Kashmir 7.63 per cent, Jharkhand 11.68 per cent, Ladakh 10.51 per cent, Odisha 6.87 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 12.89 per cent.
Polling in Budgam district in Baramulla constituency, J&K
RBI governor casts vote in Mumbai, urges all electors to exercise democratic right
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das cast his vote early in the morning and urged all electors to exercise their franchise. “I urge all the voters to vote…this is a right in our parliamentary democracy and everyone should exercise it,” Das told PTI after casting his vote at a polling centre near his official residence in south Mumbai.
Voters should also exercise their franchise in large numbers during the remaining phases of the general elections, he said.
Your one vote will protect democracy, Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi to voters
In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "With your one vote, Rs 1 lakh will come into the account of a woman from every poor family annually, every citizen will get the facility of free treatment worth Rs 25 lakh, the youth will get 30 lakh government jobs, the youth will get apprenticeship worth (Rs) 1 lakh annually, and SC/ST/OBC will get proper participation.
"Your one vote will protect democracy and the Constitution of the country."
Priyanka also appealed to the people of the country to vote in maximum numbers. "Your one vote will free the country from inflation, unemployment and economic crisis and will strengthen the country," she wrote.
ECI removes BSF jawan from election duty after 'molestation' complaint
The Election Commission of India removed a BSF jawan from poll duty in West Bengal's Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency following a complaint of molestation against him, an official said.
A woman lodged the molestation complaint at Uluberia police station on Sunday evening, he said.
“We have removed him from election duty. We are waiting for the police report. If found guilty, necessary action will be taken as per law,” the poll panel official told PTI.
Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls is ongoing across seven parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal amid tight security. The ECI has designated over 57 per cent of the polling stations as sensitive, and deployed over 60,000 Central forces personnel, in addition to around 30,000 policemen.
The number of security forces deployed for this phase surpasses that of any of the earlier four phases in the state, the official added.
BJP-TMC trade charges in West Bengal
Even before polling began this morning, Arjun Singh, the BJP MP and candidate from Barrackpore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district alleged that ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Partha Bhowmick was distributing money on Sunday night on the eve of polling.
“A complaint has already been made to the Election Commission…If such things keep happening, it will not be good for Partha Bhowmick (TMC candidate)…We will try to have peaceful elections but if that doesn’t happen, government will be responsible for it…,” Singh was quoted as telling news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, the TMC has made several allegations so far, claiming that three of its workers have been assaulted by "BJP goons", leaving one severely injured. It has also claimed to have received 48 complaints from polling booths, mostly to do with EVM-related malfunctions.
Mumbaikars queue up early; Piyush Goyal, Anil Ambani, Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar cast vote
Polling booths in many parts of Mumbai witnessed brisk voting as soon as polling began at 7.00 am in its six Lok Sabha constituencies.
Among the early voters were Union minister Piyush Goyal, the BJP nominee from Mumbai North seat, and city Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who is contesting from Mumbai North Central seat.
The early voters also included industrialist Anil Ambani, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who exercised his franchise for the first time after his return to Indian citizenship, actor Jahnvi Kapoor, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle.
Star candidates in the fray
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (from Lucknow), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), and Smriti Irani (Amethi), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Raebareli) and National Conference's Omar Abdullah (Baramulla) are among the 695 candidates in the fray.