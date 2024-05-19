Odisha: Narendra Modi and the martial art of losing allies

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ramps up its campaign in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperation is mounting. The niceties that once characterised his relationship with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik — who is among the few regional satraps on whom the BJP-led NDA could rely to bail it out in Parliament — have been abandoned. The ferocity of the PM’s attacks on Patnaik has compelled the usually mild-mannered chief minister to respond to the barbs of his one-time friend. This kind of a recriminatory campaign has rarely been seen in the state.

The first salvo in this war of words was fired by Modi when he addressed his maiden election rally in Odisha at Berhampur on 6 May, taunting Patnaik for his poor knowledge of Odia and Odia culture. On 11 May, while addressing rallies in Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh Lok Sabha constituencies, Modi even questioned his knowledge about the state he ruled.

“Naveen babu has been the chief minister of Odisha for so many years. I want to challenge Naveen babu. Why are people upset with you? Because (if) you make him stand anywhere and ask him to spell out the names of districts and their ‘capitals’, he won’t be able to do so. How can a chief minister, who cannot name the districts and their headquarters, be expected to understand your plight?” asked Modi at Kandhamal.

In Bolangir, Modi invited people to ask Patnaik to name 10 villages in the Kantabanji Assembly segment from where Patnaik has filed his nomination papers this time along with his traditional seat (Hinjili in Ganjam). The Kantabanji segment is part of Bolangir Lok Sabha constituency, and Patnaik has chosen to contest it in a strategic move to contain the BJP’s influence in western Odisha, where they had won all five Lok Sabha seats in 2019.