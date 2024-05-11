Odisha: Friends no more

The battle for Odisha is getting fiercer with the main contestants — the BJP and Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) — going all out against each other. Apparently hopeful of not only winning a majority of the 21 Lok Sabha seats at stake but also of forming a BJP government in the state on its own for the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself leading the charge against the regional party which had, until recently, been supporting the NDA government at the Centre on a slew of controversial issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The prime minister, who had described chief minister and BJD supremo Patnaik as his friend during his last visit to Odisha on 5 March, was all dressed up in battle gear as he addressed his first election rally in the state at Berhampur on 6 May.

Signalling the end of bonhomie with Patnaik, he launched a blistering attack on the regional party and its boss. Throwing a direct challenge to Patnaik, Modi asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha was 4 June, the day election results would be announced.

Urging people to give the BJP a chance to make Odisha the number one state in the country, Modi also took a dig at Patnaik’s poor knowledge of Odia: “Odisha needs a chief minister who understands Odia language and culture.”

Accusing the BJD government, which has ruled the state uninterrupted for the last 24 years, of failing to use the state’s vast resources for its development, PM Modi said, “You have given 50 years to Congress and 25 years to BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one state in the country.” He even invited people to take part in the BJP chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony on 10 June.