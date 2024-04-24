Lok Sabha polls: In Odisha, a nervous minister and a battle for Puri

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the poster boy of the BJP in Odisha, spent months scouting for a safe seat to contest from in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, in which Odisha will vote on 13, 20 and 25 May and 1 June. Finally, he zeroed in on Sambalpur, the political nerve centre of western Odisha, where the party is supposed to have a strong base.

The constituency adjoins Deogarh, from where Pradhan made his Lok Sabha debut in 2004, and includes parts of Deogarh and Angul, the latter being his home district.

Sambalpur, thus, appeared a safe bet for him. But not quite any longer, with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) pitting its general-secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das, the second most important man in the party hierarchy, against him.

Pradhan may not have bargained for this, but the failure of alliance talks between the BJP and BJD has set the stage for many such high-voltage contests in the state this time. None, though, are more exciting than Sambalpur, where the BJP’s Nitesh Ganga Deb registered a narrow victory over his BJD rival Nalini Pradhan last time, by a wafer-thin margin of just over 7,000 votes.

But Pranab Das aka 'Bobby' is a cut above the likes of Nalini Pradhan. With tremendous resources at his command and the full backing of chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his Man Friday, bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian, he is capable of giving his famous BJP rival a hard run for his money.

Though originally from the coastal district of Jajpur, Bobby knows Sambalpur better than Pradhan, and has been visiting the area regularly since being appointed the BJD observer for the district in March last year.