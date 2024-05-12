Remembering Odisha during polls won't help: Naveen Patnaik hits back at PM

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe over 'forgetting' the names of districts in Odisha, chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday, 11 May, attacked PM Modi, accusing him of neglecting the Odia language, and ignoring eminent personalities, including the late Biju Patnaik, from the state while conferring the Bharat Ratna award.

In a video message, CM Patnaik said the BJP will not get any benefits by remembering Odisha only during elections.

"Whether I remember or not, the people of Odisha have known it well for the last 24 years... But Honourable PM, how much have you remembered Odisha," CM Patnaik asked.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo also accused PM Modi of forgetting the Odia language after it got the classical tag.

"Despite the classical language tag, you forgot about Odia language. Sanskrit language got Rs 1,000 crore, while Odia got zero funds," Patnaik alleged.

CM Patnaik also claimed that he wrote two letters to PM Modi seeking classical tag for Odissi music, but the Prime Minister rejected the proposal twice.

"You had promised to double the MSP for farmers, but you forgot that. You were supposed to build a coastal highway remembering the people of Odisha, but you also forgot that project," CM Patnaik claimed.