Lok Sabha 2024: EC defers plans to deploy drones and FRT in polling booths

The NIC, which works under the MEITY (ministry of electronics and information technology), is unlikely to have issued the tender without approval from both the MEITY and MHA (ministry of home affairs) under Amit Shah.

Also, the tender issued without the ‘approval’ of the ECI, as the commission has stated, does not rule out the possibility that the ECI was consulted on deployment of drones and facial recognition technology; which is probably why the IFF is calling for an investigation into how the tender was issued in the first place, barely three months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, the IFF had written to both the ECI and NIC, and outlined the various kinds of harm that election surveillance could do, including "voter intimidation, overbroad surveilling and profiling of voters, exclusion errors with facial recognition", besides privacy concerns.

While NIC claimed the deployment of technology and drones was meant to maintain "law & order" during the 2024 general elections, the IFF in its letters pointed out that extensive deployment of surveillance tech would infringe on the right to privacy and could lead to voter intimidation. “Citizens have a reasonable expectation of privacy while exercising their right to vote, which will be compromised by a monitored voter booth,” it added.

“If the Union govt wants to ensure free & fair elections, FRT is not the way to go about it. With large inaccuracy rates and non-transparent computing processes, FRT will disenfranchise many voters on the basis of gender, age, complexion & affect marginalised communities,” the communication from IFF read.