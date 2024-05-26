Lok Sabha polls: How did Delhi vote?

Standing huddled outside a voting booth near a college in New Delhi’s Kalkaji were several women discussing their vote. A south Indian just ahead of them said, “who else would we vote for but the BJP”, but a few other women, who did not wish to be named, said "we have voted for education and jobs. Our children need jobs".

Delhi voted in the sixth phase of the election yesterday, 25 May, for all its seven Parliamentary seats. The ruling BJP had won all seven in the general elections in both 2014 and 2019. This time, the BJP is contesting on its own against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance.

In Kalkaji, which falls under South Delhi constituency, the BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and AAP has fielded Sahi Ram Pehalwan as part of the INDIA bloc.

The seven seats in Delhi are New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the East Delhi seat, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Somnath Bharti from New Delhi and Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi. The Congress has nominated J.P. Agarwal from the Chandni Chowk seat, Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from the North West Delhi constituency.