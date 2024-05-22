Lok Sabha elections: Phase 5 turnout at 62.19 per cent, nears 2019 polling percentage

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections has so far registered a voter turnout of approximately 62.19 per cent, just 1.97 percentage points less than 2019.

With the end of the fifth phase of polling on the evening of 20 May, Monday, voting has been completed in 428 constituencies of the 25 states and union territories in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Two more phases — on 25 May and 1 June — remain.

In the corresponding phase in the 2019 polls, the turnout was registered at 64.16 per cent, but in fact only 51 seats across seven states had gone to the polls at that point.

However, according to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 per cent, being 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections is 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 elections, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent, as against 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.

The poll panel has said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total voting percentage.

Edited agency inputs