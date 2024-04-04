LS polls: Will ask people to 'punish' BJP, says SKM leader Rajewal

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, on Thursday said it will urge people to "punish" the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference that a rally will be held in Punjab's Jagraon on 21 May as part of its plans to intensify the protest against the BJP. "Our slogan will be 'BJP harao, corporate bhagao (defeat BJP, chase out corporates)'," Rajewal said.

The decision to oppose the BJP was taken during the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat (mega gathering) at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Thousands of farmers took part in the rally on 14 March, during which a resolution was passed to intensify the protest against the Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.

Among their many demands, the farmers are seeking a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and farm loan waivers.

Rajewal said while farmers will be mobilised for the 21 May Jagraon rally. In order to oppose and defeat the BJP candidates, it has also been decided to prepare a questionnaire and print a pamphlet for distribution among the public.

A five-member committee comprising Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Ravneet Singh Brar, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh and Angrej Singh has been formed to oversee the preparation of the questionnaire and the pamphlet.