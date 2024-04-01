SC refuses to stay HC order on judicial inquiry into farmer's death

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay a Punjab and Haryana High Court directive setting up a panel to probe 21-year-old farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death during a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel in February.

The SC said the supervision of the matter by a panel headed by a retired judge would "infuse fairness and transparency".

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Haryana government challenging the high court's 7 March order for a committee headed by a former high court judge to inquire into the death of Shubhkaran Singh during the clash.

Shubhkaran, a native of Bathinda, was killed and several police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri at the Punjab-Haryana border on 21 February. The incident occurred when a few protesting farmers were trying to head toward the barricades and were stopped by security personnel from crossing the state border and marching to Delhi.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan on Monday. Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Haryana, referred to a paragraph from the high court's order and said this would demoralise the police force.

"If the police have to face a PIL for every incident, how will they maintain law and order?" he asked, adding that hundreds of people had gathered at the incident spot with lethal weapons. The bench observed that sometimes, during a public agitation, some miscreants take undue advantage of the situation.