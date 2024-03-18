AIKS condemns RSS for calling protesting farmers 'disruptive forces'

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Monday slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for calling the protesting farmers of Punjab and Haryana "disruptive forces", and claimed "Hindutva terrorism is the gravest internal threat to the country".

The AIKS made the remarks referring to the recently concluded all-India meeting of the RSS in Nagpur, where its leaders alleged that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an attempt "to spread anarchy under the pretext of farmers' agitation has been restarted", and alleged that "separatist terrorism" has raised its "ugly head" through them in Punjab.

Responding the charges, AIKS said in a statement, "In the recently concluded Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Nagpur, Dattatreya Hosabale, its general secretary, has denigrated the ongoing farmers' protests in Punjab and Haryana by terming them as anti-national."

The AIKS condemned the RSS leader's statement and said, "This canard spread by the betrayers of the freedom struggle is out of vengeance against the incessant SKM-led united movement of farmers which has forced the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government to withdraw the pro-corporate Farm Acts."

The AIKS said Hosabale's remarks on the farmers' movement and the Punjab movement is "a loyal continuum of the RSS' trajectory of collaborating with British imperialism and denigrating the greatest anti-imperialist martyrs like Bhagat Singh."