Will the BJP bow to the farmers again?

India's government is expected in the coming days to call new elections, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to seek a third term.

Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have said in the past that they are committed to the farmers' welfare and prosperity. Farmers represent an important Indian voting bloc as nearly half of India's workforce lives off the agriculture sector.

The rally was held at the Ramila Ground area. The Press Trust agency reported that the rally was permitted on the condition that only up to 5,000 people attend it.

Farmers were also barred from bringing tractors and trucks or any weapons, including sticks.

Allowing the protests to go ahead was seen as a concession from the government, which blocked previous demonstrations.