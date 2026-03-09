Lok Sabha fails to take up resolution on Speaker Om Birla's impeachment amid protests
Opposition seeks debate on West Asia crisis; Chair accuses MPs of disrupting proceedings
The Lok Sabha on Monday failed to take up a resolution seeking the impeachment of Speaker Om Birla amid repeated adjournments triggered by protests from opposition members demanding a discussion on the West Asia situation.
The House was adjourned for the day soon after it reassembled at 3 pm following earlier disruptions that had already forced proceedings to be halted.
As the House reconvened, opposition members continued raising slogans and demanding that the government allow a debate on the escalating crisis in West Asia.
Jagadambika Pal, who was presiding over the proceedings, urged protesting members to maintain order and allow the House to proceed with the scheduled agenda, including the resolution seeking Birla’s impeachment.
Pal said the no-confidence motion against the Speaker had already been listed on the agenda of the House and therefore could be taken up for discussion.
He also said that the adjournment notice submitted by opposition members seeking an immediate debate on the West Asia crisis could not be admitted under the circumstances.
Chair accuses opposition of disruption
The Chair accused the opposition of preventing the House from conducting its business.
Pal said the opposition was effectively holding the proceedings “hostage” by insisting that their demand for a discussion be taken up first.
He also criticised the disruptions, saying they were causing financial loss to the public exchequer.
“About Rs 9 crore is spent every day on running the House,” Pal said, accusing protesting members of wasting taxpayers’ money.
Describing the conduct of opposition MPs as “immature and irresponsible”, he alleged that they were deliberately obstructing proceedings for political reasons.
Motion remains pending
Pal said the government and the Chair were prepared to take up the resolution seeking Birla’s impeachment but claimed that opposition members themselves were preventing it from being discussed by continuing their protests.
The presiding officer also noted that Birla had not been chairing the House while the no-confidence motion against him remained pending.
Amid continued sloganeering by opposition MPs, the House was eventually adjourned for the day without taking up the motion.
