Lok Sabha fails to take up resolution on Speaker Om Birla's impeachment amid protests

The Lok Sabha on Monday failed to take up a resolution seeking the impeachment of Speaker Om Birla amid repeated adjournments triggered by protests from opposition members demanding a discussion on the West Asia situation.

The House was adjourned for the day soon after it reassembled at 3 pm following earlier disruptions that had already forced proceedings to be halted.

As the House reconvened, opposition members continued raising slogans and demanding that the government allow a debate on the escalating crisis in West Asia.

Jagadambika Pal, who was presiding over the proceedings, urged protesting members to maintain order and allow the House to proceed with the scheduled agenda, including the resolution seeking Birla’s impeachment.

Pal said the no-confidence motion against the Speaker had already been listed on the agenda of the House and therefore could be taken up for discussion.

He also said that the adjournment notice submitted by opposition members seeking an immediate debate on the West Asia crisis could not be admitted under the circumstances.

Chair accuses opposition of disruption

The Chair accused the opposition of preventing the House from conducting its business.

Pal said the opposition was effectively holding the proceedings “hostage” by insisting that their demand for a discussion be taken up first.