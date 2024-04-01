Lok Sabha polls: Congress holds CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Bihar, Odisha

Top Congress leaders met on Sunday, 31 March to discuss the party's Lok Sabha poll candidates for Bihar and Odisha, with sources saying Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar are likely to be fielded from Kishanganj and Katihar respectively.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and the members of its Central Election Committee (CEC), including senior leaders Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry and Salman Khurshid, were present at the meeting.

For discussions on Bihar seats, state unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and AICC in-charge of state Mohan Prakash were present at the meeting.

Sources said three seats in Bihar were discussed and Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar are likely to be fielded from Kishanganj and Katihar respectively. Jawed is the sitting MP from Kishanganj.

As part of the seat-sharing agreement among INDIA allies in Bihar, the RJD will be contesting 26 seats, nine more than it had fought in 2019, when it drew a blank. The Congress has got nine seats, as many as it had contested in the last elections, followed by the CPI(ML) Liberation three, and CPI and CPI(M) one each.