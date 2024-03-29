Lok Sabha polls: From ‘nari shakti’ to a ‘nari-mukt’ BJP in Bihar

What could possibly explain the absence of a single woman among the 17 BJP Lok Sabha candidates from Bihar? The state's lone outgoing BJP MP, Rama Devi, has been shown the door, making the BJP list ‘men only’, and prompting wags to term the situation as a 'nari-mukt (woman-free) BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been waxing eloquent about nari shakti of late. Recordings of his telephonic conversations with the BJP’s women candidates were even aired on TV as news to indicate how much he valued women.

Neither party nor PM can stop crowing about the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament, the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, and schemes (supposedly) named to honour and elevate women: Mahila Samman, Nari Gaurav, Sukanya Samriddhi. And yet, the actual women remain out in the cold?

In some ways, this is reflective of the feudal conditions in the state, where men still call the shots and women are taken for granted. Even the Janata Dal (United) has given only two seats to women of the 16 seats it is contesting.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which had violently opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill when it was first introduced in 1998, looks likely to field at least five to six women this time. A far cry from 1998, when party MP Surendra Yadav snatched the proposed bill from the hands of then deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani and tore it up.

The RJD has already given a ticket to Archana Ravidas for the Jamui seat, which goes to the polls in the first phase on 19 April. The other women hopefuls are said to be Bima Bharti, Rohini Acharya, Misa Bharti, Anita Devi Mahto and former MP and Union minister Kanti Singh’s daughter-in-law.

