Bihar: Seat sharing with BJP finalised, all 'concerns' addressed, says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan said on Wednesday that his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and all his "concerns" were addressed.

Following a meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda, Paswan was lavish in his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the ruling party as he expressed satisfaction at the offer given to him, a change from his recent muscle-flexing as the alliance talks dragged on.

Sources said Paswan's party may contest five of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. The Hajipur seat, currently represented by Chirag's estranged uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras who heads another LJP faction, may be given to Paswan as he considers the constituency part of his legacy owing to his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's long association with it, who represented it eight times in the Lok Sabha.

"Division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among all NDA parties decided. It will soon be formally announced. All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied," Chirag Paswan said. On the fate of the faction headed by Paras, Paswan said it was not his concern. "The seats my party has are mine," he said, in an indication that the claims of the Paras-led NJLP might have been ignored by the BJP.