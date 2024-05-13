LS polls 4th phase: Over 62 per cent turnout, violence in Andhra, Bengal

A voter turnout of more than 62 per cent was recorded till 5.00 pm on Monday in the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in 96 constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories, amid incidents of violence in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voting percentage of 62.31 was recorded until 5.00 pm. Voting officially ended at 6.00 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the lowest voting percentage with 35.75 per cent of voters exercising their franchise, while West Bengal recorded the highest with 75.66 per cent.

Among other states, Andhra Pradesh recorded 68.04 per cent polling, Bihar 54.14 per cent, Jharkhand 63.14 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 68.01 per cent, Maharashtra 52.49 per cent, Odisha 62.96 per cent, Telangana 61.16 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 56.35 per cent.

Hyderabad BJP candidate K. Madhavi Latha was booked by election authorities after a video clip surfaced online in which she was purportedly seen asking burqa-clad women voters to show their faces to compare with the photo identity cards.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) and ruling YSRCP (Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party) traded charges and accused each other of resorting to violence, especially in Palnadu, Kadapa and Annamayya districts. YSRCP also wrote to the ECI, alleging poll code violations by TDP in several Assembly segments including Vemuru, Darsi, Icchapuram, Kuppam, Macherla, Markapuram, Palakonda and Pedakurapaudu.

Polling for 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the coastal state is taking place simultaneously.