Lok Sabha polls on for 96 seats across 10 states and union territories
In addition to the 1,717 candidates vying for a place in Parliament, 203 Assembly seats go to the polls today (all 175 in Andhra Pradesh, 28 of 147 in Odisha)
West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan confident of retaining his Baharampur seat
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress strongman with an enviable record from Baharampur in West Bengal, is confident of retaining his seat this time as well.
"We are going to win and there is no doubt about that," he said. "I am extremely confident. Some isolated incidents have taken place at about 4–5 places. We are also going to file a complaint."
The eight constituencies of West Bengal going to the polls in the fourth phase are Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman–Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum.
The fates of several heavyweights—besides Chowdhury, former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha—hang in the balance.
A total of 1.45 crore eligible voters, including 71.45 lakh women and 282 third-gender individuals, will cast their votes across 15,507 polling stations.
Rahul Gandhi urges votes to change the fate of entire families:
1 vote = a first job worth Rs 1 lakh for youth;
1 vote = Rs 1 lakh in the bank account of every poverty-stricken woman
Posting on X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi declared that it was clear from the first phase of polling that the INDIA bloc would be forming the government at the Centre on 4 June.
He posted:
Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family.
Urging citizens to come out and vote, he called on them to 'show that the country will now vote on its issues — it will not get distracted!', alluding presumably to propaganda around communal identities and ad hominem attacks that Opposition leaders have repeatedly protested against in the run-up to the elections and during campaigning.
Odisha votes for 4 Parliament seats and 28 state assembly segments
Polling for 4 Lok Sabha constituencies and 28 assembly seats in Odisha began today, 13 May, amid stringent security measures.
Voting started at 7 a.m. in Berhampur, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi parliamentary constituencies, along with 28 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.
Polling will continue till 6 p.m., with a few adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-hit areas, where voting will conclude earlier, officials have said.
Chief electoral officer (CEO) N.B. Dhal says over 62.87 lakh electors are eligible to exercise their franchise across 7,303 polling booths, where 37 candidates are vying for 4 Lok Sabha seats and 243 contestants for the 28 assembly segments.
Dhal highlighted unique challenges, such as airdropping polling officials for six booths in the remote Nuapada district and using boats in other areas to ensure accessibility.
The police have deployed 17,000 personnel, particularly focusing on areas that see heightened Maoist activities, said DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi.
"Gather strength to save the Constitution, vote under all circumstances": Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called on citizens of India to find the strength to overcome all challenging circumstances and vote to save the Constitution of India as it stands.
In a post on X today, 13 May, Yadav called on fellow citizens to revive the spirit of the freedom fighters who won the nation its Independence and become a 'Samvidhan Senani', a soldier of the Constitution, and come out of their homes to vote.
He writes:
Just like our freedom fighters fought in the freedom movement without caring for their lives, today again a similar time has come when there is a need to do something for freedom and the Constitution.
He ended with: 'Jai swatantrata, Jai Samvidhan (Victory to freedom, victory to the Constitution of India)!'
While Yadav did not mention it explicitly, this was a clear reference to the many BJP leaders who have spoken of the 'need' to alter the Constitution as it stands and widespread talk of a Hindu Rashtra among Modi supporters.
Polling in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
There are 24 candidates in the fray from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Voting began at 7 a.m., with people seen lining up outside polling stations to exercise their franchise.
This is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The article was revoked in 2019, leading to the bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir on one side and Ladakh on the other.
There are 17.48 lakh voters in the constituency, which includes the Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts.
A total of 2,135 polling stations have been set up across the five districts.
Special polling stations have also been established elsewhere for migrant voters of the Kashmir division of the union territory: 21 in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Udhampur district.
The National Conference, supported by the INDIA bloc, has fielded influential Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from the Srinagar seat, while the PDP has named its youth president Waheed Para as its candidate.
Meanwhile, Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir and the DPAP has fielded Amir Ahmad Bhat. There are 20 others, including two women, in the fray.
The election story so far... and what will today's turnout be?
The fate of 284 of India's 543 Lok Sabha constituencies was already decided in the first three phases of polling, on 19 and 26 April and 7 May respectively. Of course, the results will only be known on 4 June.
The voter turnout for the initial three phases of the Lok Sabha polls stood at 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent and 65.68 per cent, respectively. Lower turnouts have been a concern all round.
The BJP won only 41 of these 96 seats in the 2019 elections
The seats going to the hustings today are in Andhra Pradesh (25 seats), Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (11), Odisha (4), Telangana (17), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8).
Unlike in the third phase, where there was a preponderance of seats won by the BJP in 2019, this time the saffron party will be looking to increase its share while the Opposition hopes to restrict it further in these constituencies.
