Lok Sabha polls on for 96 seats across 10 states and union territories

There are 24 candidates in the fray from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Voting began at 7 a.m., with people seen lining up outside polling stations to exercise their franchise.

This is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The article was revoked in 2019, leading to the bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir on one side and Ladakh on the other.

There are 17.48 lakh voters in the constituency, which includes the Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts.

A total of 2,135 polling stations have been set up across the five districts.

Special polling stations have also been established elsewhere for migrant voters of the Kashmir division of the union territory: 21 in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Udhampur district.

The National Conference, supported by the INDIA bloc, has fielded influential Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from the Srinagar seat, while the PDP has named its youth president Waheed Para as its candidate.

Meanwhile, Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir and the DPAP has fielded Amir Ahmad Bhat. There are 20 others, including two women, in the fray.