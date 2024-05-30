Lok Sabha polls: SKM will support Congress in Himachal to benefit apple farmers

Ahead of the voting in Himachal Pradesh scheduled for 1 June, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has extended its support to the Congress party, providing a significant boost to the INDIA bloc.

The Congress and its alliance have promised to enact a law ensuring minimum support prices (MSP) across the board to protect growers from exploitation by large corporations that have established warehouses and cold storage facilities in the apple belt, according to SKM convener Harish Chauhan.

SKM, which claims the loyalty of 27 associations of apple, stone fruits and vegetable growers, pledged its support after the Congress included their demands in its manifesto.

Apple growers, who constitute a considerable portion of the electorate in Himachal Pradesh, may put paid to the BJP's chances this time, with many alleging that their plight has not been addressed by the Centre over the past 10 years, say political observers.

In 2019, BJP has won all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Apple cultivation spans 115,680 hectares across 21 assembly segments, mainly in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, with smaller pockets in Chamba, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kangra and Solan districts. The major apple-growing areas fall under the Shimla and Mandi parliamentary constituencies, and over 300,000 families are directly involved in apple production.

According to official data, apple production was 3.5 crore boxes in 2022 and 2 crore boxes in 2023. Joint director (horticulture) Hem Chand noted that while production and market prices fluctuate, the apple economy in the state is valued at around Rs 4,000 crore.