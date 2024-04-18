Lok Sabha polls: Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar file nominations from Baramati

Meanwhile, addressing a rally after Sule filed her nomination, Sharad Pawar said the BJP government at the Centre had deceived citizens for the past 10 years and and had failed to mitigate problems like inflation, unemployment, farm distress and atrocities against women.

"There is a significant disparity between the promises made 10 years ago on these issues and the current reality," the NCP (SP) chief said.

When Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, the price of petrol was Rs 71 per litre and he had promised to reduce it in 50 days, Pawar Sr. recalled. "Now, after 3,650 days, the price of petrol is 106 per litre," the former union minister said.

"LPG price per cylinder was 410 in 2014 and now it is around 1,000. The Modi government has also failed to create the promised 2 crore jobs. In fact, the employment rate has declined," he added.

He also underscored the INDIA bloc's allegations that the Union government was misusing its power and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren were in jail for merely criticising Modi.