Ideological battle, not fight between family members: Supriya Sule

Hours after the announcement of her nomination, NCP (SP) candidate from Baramati and sitting MP Supriya Sule on Sunday, 31 March, claimed she does not see her fight with sister-in-law and NCP Ajit Pawar faction nominee Sunetra Pawar as a fight between two family members but an ideological battle.

"It is a fight against BJP's oppressive and wrong policies, corruption, rising inflation and unemployment. The Electoral Bonds have been a major scam. As far as Baramati is concerned, the water availability for drinking and agriculture is the main issue that I will take up during my campaigning," she said.

Supriya claimed, "BJP leaders come to Baramati asking voters to defeat Sharad Pawar but they do not seek votes on development issues. It is so ironic that BJP engineered a split in the family (Pawars) and they now need a woman (Sunetra Pawar) against me. It is really very sad."

"The sister-in-law is like a mother as I have grown up in such a Sanskar. As I have repeatedly said it is not a fight against any individual but against an ideology," Supriya said.

The leader said she had neither hurled any abuses, nor levelled corruption charges against anybody.

Supriya claimed that she treats the election as a challenge and not a gathering of family or friends.