Pawar vs Pawar: NCP fields Sunetra Pawar against sister-in-law Supriya Sule in Baramati

The Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday officially declared the candidature of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, from Baramati Lok Sabha seat, pitting her against sister-in-law and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule from the home turf of the Pawars.

Speculation about a possible electoral face-off between the two has been gathering steam for a while now, so the announcement has not come entirely out of the blue.

In her first reaction, Sunetra Pawar said this was a lucky day for her. The announcement of her candidature was made by Maharashtra NCP unit president Sunil Tatkare, hours after the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) declared its first list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

The NCP (SP) retained Supriya Sule from Baramati and fielded Nilesh Lanke, who switched sides from the Ajit Pawar camp, from the Ahmednagar constituency.

Tatkare said the battle in Baramati is of ideology and principles, and not a family one. "This is a lucky day for me. I thank Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah, and all leaders of the Mahayuti (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP) for considering me capable of fighting the election," Sunetra Pawar told a Marathi news channel.

"Voters have taken the fight into their hands," she said when asked about facing off with Supriya Sule.