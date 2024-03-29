Lok Sabha polls: The Maha ‘khichdi’, with pickles on the side

While the BJP is focused on increasing its tally from the state to take the Lok Sabha by storm, as they confidently claim, both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are concerned with holding their own in the Assembly election that will follow.

At the same time, they are in no position to antagonise the sitting BJP MPs who sided with them — which explains the CBI's 'timely' closing of a corruption case against Praful Patel, who walked out of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) with Ajit Pawar.

***

The loose cannon

Prakash Ambedkar continues to live up to his reputation of being a bit of a loose cannon. Mixed signals from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader are keeping all the alliance suspense alive.

He joined the INDIA bloc's rally in Shivaji Park and indicated that he would be part of the alliance. Then, his unilateral announcement of eight candidates and extending support to the INC candidate in Nagpur added to the confusion.

There are mixed reactions in the INDIA bloc about Prakash Ambedkar. Some sections are convinced that he should be wooed back because of his potential to do damage to the Alliance in key constituencies; others believe he is fast losing his relevance in the state and has no more than a nuisance value in state politics.

In 2019, VBA candidates stood in second place in as many as 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and had cut into the votes of the INC–NCP alliance, helping the BJP–Shiv Sena to win 9 of the seats. The VBA, however, had contested the election in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM at the time.