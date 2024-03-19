Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA to back Congress on 7 seats

Amid discontent within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Maharashtra's Opposition coalition — over seat sharing, Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), declared he would back the Indian National Congress for seven Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Ambedkar criticised Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party–Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) for allegedly sidelining the VBA's interests within the alliance.

In a post on X, Ambedkar on Tuesday, 19 March, expressed his intention to support the INC candidates in seven constituencies. He urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to designate constituencies from its allocation within the MVA.

Emphasising VBA's steadfast stance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ambedkar reaffirmed the party's objective to remove what he termed as the "fascist, divisive, undemocratic BJP-RSS government."