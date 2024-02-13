Prakash Ambedkar walks out of Bhima Koregaon Commission probe

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday, 13 February, walked out of the witness box of the Bhima Koregaon Commission, announcing that he quit the cross-examination.

He went on to allege that an attempt was being made by the government lawyers to divert the inquiry.

Ambedkar said: “The Maharashtra state government is responsible for the Bhima Koregaon riots and, currently, an attempt is being undertaken by the government lawyers to divert the inquiry.”

The VBA supremo further said that he had furnished all the information sought by the Commission, but added that he was being "forced" to say certain things.

He added: “I had decided not to depose before the Commission but later did after receiving the Commission summons."

Accusing the Maharashtra state government of trying to side-step culpability, Ambedkar—who is the grandchild of B.R. Ambedkar, the 'father of the Indian Constitution'—continued: "The Bhima Koregaon riot was engineered by the police."

He implied that the Commission was mere eye-wash and not functionally effective. "When the Commission was not given judicial powers, I decided not to appear; but later went to the hearings as a common citizen. The commission is helpless and has no powers.” he said.