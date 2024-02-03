Maharashtra: A casteist comedy of errors

Eknath Shinde’s government appears to have tied itself in knots over the Maratha reservation issue. The government initially suggested that Marathas could pass themselves off as ‘Kunbi’, a section of Marathas already recognised as OBC. The suggestion sparked a fierce reaction from a large section of Marathas who see themselves as upper caste ‘Savarnas’, and some who even claim royal lineage.

The government beat a hasty retreat and decided that those who wanted to avail OBC benefits could declare themselves as Kunbi and obtain certificates to this effect. Shinde then clarified that the certificates would be valid only for individuals and not all family members. This upset a section which wanted to retain both their Maratha identity (all the better to find spouses for their children) but also their OBC identity (all the better to secure jobs and reservations).

The populist Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil seized the opportunity to rally Marathas, leading them on a march to Mumbai, demanding that Marathas be unconditionally granted OBC status. The state government swiftly caved in and issued an ordinance that made Marathas eligible for benefits that OBCs are currently entitled to — until they get a quota of their own.

Before Shinde could pat his own back, the ordinance faced opposition from unexpected quarters. Union minister Narayan Rane, lately feeling out of sorts, warned the government of widespread social unrest if the ordinance was not withdrawn immediately. Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister in the Shinde cabinet, joined him in this demand.