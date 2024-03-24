Maharashtra: BJP scripting a Thackeray vs Thackeray contest

Though public memory is short, few in Maharashtra have forgotten Raj Thackeray’s electrifying campaign against the BJP in 2019, when he made use of LCD screens and old videos of Narendra Modi at public rallies to mock the prime minister. The estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray even called Modi ‘Hitler’ and ‘feku (braggart)'.

A meeting between Raj Thackeray and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last week has triggered speculation that the BJP and Raj’s Maharashtra Nirman Sena (MNS) could contest the Lok Sabha elections together. As Uddhav, the chosen successor of father Bal Thackeray, wryly commented, in Maharashtra, people vote for the Thackerays and not Modi, which explains the BJP’s keenness to embrace the MNS leader.

Uddhav was reminding people of the three-decade alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in the state, in which the Sena more often than not played big brother. In 2019, the two had a bitter separation after the general elections when Uddhav accused the BJP of going back on a pre-poll understanding that the chief minister’s office would be left to the Sena.

MNS has been a marginal and declining force in the state, with its vote share restricted to 2.5 per cent. Moreover, both MNS and its chief have the reputation of being anti-North Indian, and memories of his toxic remarks against people from the North are still fresh.

The party, formed in 2006, had briefly hogged headlines after beating up North Indian job seekers in Mumbai in 2008 and championing the cause of local residents and the 'Marathi manoos'. It went on to win 13 seats in the Assembly in 2009, its influence extending across Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Nashik. But MNS has been on the wane since then, not contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, and presently holding just a single seat in the Assembly.