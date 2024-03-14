SC asks Ajit Pawar's NCP not to use Sharad Pawar’s image

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has been recognised as the 'real' NCP by the Election Commission of India (ECI), to submit an undertaking stating that it will not directly or indirectly use the name of parent party founder Sharad Pawar in its posters.

The apex court asked why the breakaway faction was using images of the former NCP supremo and Ajit Pawar's estranged uncle in its campaign posters. A bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan suggested that Ajit Pawar’s group could use a symbol other than the clock — the original party symbol — for elections to avoid confusion.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Sharad Pawar challenging the ECI decision of 6 February to recognise Ajit Pawar's faction as the official NCP, and allotting the clock symbol to it.

The poll panel had allowed Sharad Pawar’s faction to use a new name for the 27 February polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, and assigned the name 'Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar' to his faction on 7 February.