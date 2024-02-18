Maharashtra: NCP Sharad Pawar faction says dynastic politics breeds in BJP

The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar on Sunday said dynastic politics breeds in the BJP, and asked the ruling party to look within before accusing others of indulging in it.

At its national council meeting (underway in Delhi), the BJP is targeting the Opposition on dynastic politics and nepotism, the Sharad Pawar-led party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.

"Dynastic politics breeds in the BJP. The BJP says it will win 370 seats on its own and its NDA alliance will get 400 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls). If it is so confident, why is it constantly targeting the opposition?" Crasto asked.

The BJP is scared as the Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), comprising several leading opposition parties like the Congress and NCP-SP, was getting stronger by the day with the support of the people, Crasto said.

On Saturday, speaking at a rally in Maharashtra's Baramati, Sharad Pawar's estranged nephew and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the NCP to form his own faction which the Maharashtra Assembly speaker has ruled as the 'real NCP', implied that he would have become "president of the entire party", founded by his uncle, had he been born as his uncle's son.