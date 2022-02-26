Eye on Maharashtra: A lesson on dynasts & dynasties

Amid the heat of elections in five states across the country, and a surfeit of foul language used by BJP leaders against political rivals, two enduring images warmed several hearts in the state, if not elsewhere. Both were of Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party MP from Baramati and daughter of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

The first was of Sule squatting on her haunches and strapping on her father’s shoes to his feet at the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar at the Shivaji Park. The second was from her response to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to his comment on dynasts in politics. The first image was evocative of not just the love and trust between father and daughter but the very Indian tradition of respect and consideration for one’s parent, as in the Sanskrit sloka from the Mahabharata:

Pita swargaha, pita dharmaha, pita paramankam tapaha,

Pitri pritimapanne sarvaha priyanti devataha.

(My father is my heaven, my father is my dharma, he is the ultimate penance of my life/ If he is happy, all gods are happy).

‘Dynasts’ in the Congress and the NCP, by and large, have shared precisely such a relationship with their parents. Given what has happened in other political dynasties, I cannot be sure of other political parties. Perhaps this is what burns up the BJP because they are unable to drive wedges between families-- for example, between Sonia and Rahul Gandhi or between Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

They tried to do so between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar till some years ago but ultimately blood proved to be thicker than water and Ajit returned to the family fold, that is if he had been away at all (I doubt that very much).

They tried it with the Thackerays by attempting to project Raj Thackeray as the better politician and succeeded for a time. But the estrangement between Uddhav and his cousin was never absolute, they continue to maintain personal ties though politically they have driven miles apart.