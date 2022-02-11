Eye on Maharashtra: The only 'nowhere man' in BJP in the state ?

He’s as blind as he can be/

Just sees what he wants to see

Doesn’t have a point of view/

Knows not where he’s going to

He’s a real nowhere man/

Sitting in his nowhere land

Making all his nowhere plans for nobody…

John Lennon is said to have written the lyrics of ‘The Nowhere Man’ about himself, after failing to come up with a good song. But the song continues to resonate and applies to a lot many people in a lot many fields. Poor Kirit Somaiya, former BJP MP, is one of them. Is he a comic or a tragic figure? He does provide comic relief to Maharashtra’s politics but has been made a fall guy for other BJP leaders so often that it is almost tragic.

The unkindest cut has come from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has described him as a blackmailer and extortionist and that has made Somaiya see red. So, he has stated that the attack on him by Shiv Sainiks in Pune last week – which the Sena denies – was ordered directly by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Currently, the Maharashtra CM is enemy number one to Somaiya, who feels abandoned by his own leaders. But Somaiya has himself to blame. He started by targeting Nitin Gadkari, at the behest of L.K. Advani, who was then still hopeful of becoming prime minister and feared that Gadkari, as an RSS favourite, would pip him to the post.

It was not the Congress or the NCP but Somaiya who brought out hitherto unknown facts about Gadkari’s financial dealings, including his possession of benami flats in the infamous Adarsh building that scalped former Congress chief minister Ashok Chavan. Unfortunately for Somaiya, Narendra Modi edged out Advani.