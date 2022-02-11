NCP eyes post-poll role in Goa if it improves tally of 1 notched up in 2017

Despite making a late entry into the electoral fray in Goa, the NCP has expressed confidence of improving its tally of one MLA in 2017 to at least 3 and assuming a key post-poll role along with the Shiv Sena in the next government’s formation.

The NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in neighbouring Maharashtra, is contesting 13 seats.

In 2017, its candidate Churchill Alemao was elected from Benaulim. Alemao, who was batting for an NCP-Congress alliance, recently switched allegiance to the TMC.

The Sharad Pawar-led party is replicating its Maharashtra partnership in Goa, minus the Congress, by contesting polls in alliance with the Shiv Sena, which has fielded candidates in 10 seats.