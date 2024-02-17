Pawar ‘cool’ after losing NCP name, symbol; vows to rebuild party

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the country has never witnessed a situation in which a person who founded a political party has been removed from it, but “this happened with the NCP”. The veteran leader also vowed to rebuild his party.

Meeting a large number of supporters and members of the public at his Govind Baug residence in Mumbai on Saturday morning, Pawar (83) said there have been many party disputes in India in the past.

However, he said not only the party’s name but even the NCP’s iconic ‘clock’ symbol was taken away, which was not in accordance with the law. He said, "Everybody knows who founded the NCP."

Now the party has approached the Supreme Court for relief in the matter and expressed hope that they will get justice there.

“Nevertheless, there is no need to worry too much about losing the symbol… Till date, I have contested 14 elections. Among them, five were on the symbol of a pair of bullocks, a cow and calf, a charkha (spinning wheel), the hand, and lastly, the clock. Taking away the symbol does not mean that the organisation is finished,” Pawar pointed out.