Sharad Pawar blows his 'trumpet' at Shivaji's fort, unveils new symbol

The tutari could well prove an inspired choice as a party symbol for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), unveiled today at the historic Raigad fort. The traditional trumpet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recognised all across Maharashtra among all classes, the tutari was used for ceremonial calls announcing the arrival of the king to court, though it is not a military bugle.

The brass instrument, now generally restricted musically to jazz and classical tunes, was very popular with the Shiv Sena during the times of Bal Thackeray, who fancied himself as Shivaji reborn and lost no opportunity to have people blow the trumpet in in his honour.

But it has also been blown when major political parties have launched big campaigns and in honour of visiting prime ministers, presidents and other dignitaries, along with traditional ceremonial chants announcing their arrival to this day.

It could thus put the noses of all political parties out of joint, denying them the opportunity to blow their own trumpets at their ceremonial occasions lest they give more traction to Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

Last week, Pawar had said in his political career, he had gone through at least four election symbols, and contending with new symbols weeks before the polls had never made much difference to his political fortunes.

Beginning with the bullock cart symbol of the Socialist Congress, going on to the hand of the Indian National Congress, and the clock with his own party NCP, which was his greatest challenge.