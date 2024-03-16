Lok Sabha polls: WB governor warns against poll violence, 'corrupt practices'

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) all set to announce polling and counting schedules for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls today, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose has issued a strong warning against the recurrence of poll-related violence for which the state has become infamous over the years.

The governor also said besides violence, he will not tolerate corrupt practices adopted by political parties during the polling process.

"I want violence and corruption to end in elections. These are my top priorities. The tradition of political 'Holi' with human blood cannot be tolerated anymore. These things should end now in the state," he added while speaking to media persons on Saturday.