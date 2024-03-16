Lok Sabha polls: WB governor warns against poll violence, 'corrupt practices'
The governor's comments are in line with the observations made by the Election Commission of India
With the Election Commission of India (ECI) all set to announce polling and counting schedules for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls today, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose has issued a strong warning against the recurrence of poll-related violence for which the state has become infamous over the years.
The governor also said besides violence, he will not tolerate corrupt practices adopted by political parties during the polling process.
"I want violence and corruption to end in elections. These are my top priorities. The tradition of political 'Holi' with human blood cannot be tolerated anymore. These things should end now in the state," he added while speaking to media persons on Saturday.
"I will hit the streets at 6.00 am. I will be available to the people. The political 'Holi' with human blood that happened in the panchayat elections in 2023 should not be allowed any more," governor Bose said.
The governor's comments are in line with the observations made by the ECI. During a recent visit by an ECI delegation to West Bengal, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a strong message to the state administrative machinery to ensure peaceful polls at any cost.
"Under any circumstance, the voting should be conducted in a festive mood. The higher administrative and police functionaries have been directed to spread the message to all levels of their subordinates so that all necessary steps are taken to ensure violence-free polls. If the state administration and police fail to do that, we will make them do it," Kumar said during an interaction with the media after meeting senior bureaucrats and police officials of the state.