Lok Sabha polls: Modi will not be PM after 4 June, says Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that Narendra Modi will not become the next prime minister, calling it a "guarantee".

Addressing a rally in Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Gandhi said the contest here was not between a prime ministerial candidate and Congress nominee Ajay Rai because Modi will not return as PM.

"I am telling you with a guarantee that after 4 June, Narendra Modi ji will not be the prime minister of this country," Gandhi said.

"The contest between the two is intense and in this contest, Ajay Rai may win," he said.

This fight is between the autorickshaw drivers of Varanasi, Banarasi saree weavers, farmers, labourers and billionaires.

Gandhi claimed Modi has waived billionaires' loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore.

"A few days ago, a child from a rich household in Pune killed two persons while driving his Porsche car. The court told that child to write a 300-word essay. I want to ask you that if a scooterist of Banaras or a tempo driver hits someone by mistake, why does the court not make him write a 300-word essay.

"If the son of a poor person hits someone by mistake, then he is told to spend 10 years in jail, the keys (of the vehicle) are taken away and he is handcuffed. This is the India of Narendra Modi, of billionaires," the Congress leader said.