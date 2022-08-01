Lok Sabha revokes suspension of 4 Congress members
After the revocation of suspension, the House took up discussion on price rise which was initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday revoked the suspension of four Congress members, and urged members not to bring placards to the House. Lok Sabha speaker earlier in the day called a meeting of MPs from all parties to find a way out of the impasse in Lok Sabha.
It was after the meeting that the government moved the proposal to revoke the suspension, which was then passed by the House.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all parties must be allowed to raise their issues in the House.
The Congress members were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protesting and carrying placards inside the House.
The suspension of Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani was revoked after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to the effect, which was approved by the House.
With PTI inputs
