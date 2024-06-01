Lok Sabha secretariat prepares to welcome, register and assist new MPs

With the results of the general elections set to be announced on 4 June, the Lok Sabha secretariat has introduced several innovative measures to welcome, register and assist the newly-elected MPs.

Under the supervision of Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh, who reviewed the arrangements on Friday, 31 May, several initiatives are being designed to streamline the registration process and enhance the overall efficiency of parliamentary procedures.

One of the key improvements is implementing an integrated software application aimed at reducing paperwork and expediting the formalities associated with the registration of MPs.

This online system will allow newly-elected members to register seamlessly, eliminating the need to sign multiple documents across various branches. This innovation is expected to save considerable time for the MPs, allowing them to focus on their legislative responsibilities.

To minimise complications arising out of the multi-desks approach of the past, all formalities relating to the registration, nominations, transit accommodation and a host of other matters are proposed to be completed with minimum movement of MPs.