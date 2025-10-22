Lokpal faces opposition criticism over plans to acquire seven luxury BMWs

The opposition on Wednesday criticised the anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal after it floated a tender to procure seven high-end BMW cars for its members, accusing the institution of prioritising luxury over accountability.

The tender, issued on 16 October, seeks to acquire seven BMW 3 Series 330Li long-wheelbase sedans, each costing roughly Rs 69.5 lakh on-road in Delhi, bringing the total outlay to around Rs 5 crore. The vehicles, described as the most spacious in their segment, are intended for the chairman, Justice A M Khanwilkar (retd), and six other members of the Lokpal.

The tender also mandates a seven-day training programme for drivers and designated staff, covering vehicle features, safety systems, emergency handling, and 50–100 km of on-road practice, to be conducted by the supplier at its own cost. Delivery is expected within 30 days of the supply order, with bids closing on 6 November.

Senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram questioned the necessity of the high-end vehicles, contrasting them with the modest sedans used by Supreme Court judges.