The submissions came during the hearing of Das’s petition challenging the authorities’ decision to stop him at the immigration counter at Delhi airport when he was scheduled to travel to London.

The development follows the Delhi High Court’s refusal on Wednesday to entertain an urgent mentioning of the matter before acting chief justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre. Das’s counsel had sought an immediate hearing, arguing that his flight to the UK was scheduled for Thursday evening and that the petition could become infructuous if the matter was not taken up urgently.

The counsel had submitted that Das was stopped at immigration without being shown any order or LOC restricting his overseas travel. However, the acting chief justice declined the request and said the matter would be heard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai had issued a show-cause notice to Das on 23 November, seeking clarification about his place of birth.

During a bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Das had also been advised against using his passport until he responded to the notice. He explained that such notices are issued when authorities detect discrepancies in passport applications and seek clarification from applicants.

The controversy began after Das claimed on social media that he had been stopped at Delhi airport while travelling to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.

The Delhi BJP, however, disputed his account, stating that Das was scheduled to attend an event organised by the Oxford Union and not deliver a lecture at the university. The party also claimed that he had paid the registration fee for the event himself.

With IANS inputs