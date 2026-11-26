LOC issued against CJP leader Saurav Das, Centre tells Delhi High Court
The row began after CJP leader claimed he was stopped at Delhi airport while travelling to deliver a lecture at Oxford University
The Centre tells the Delhi High Court that an LOC has been issued against CJP leader Saurav Das, whose passport discrepancies are under examination and could affect his Indian citizenship
Das’s counsel says he was not informed about the LOC, as the activist challenges being stopped at Delhi airport from travelling to London
The MEA says the Chennai RPO issued Das a show-cause notice on 23 November over discrepancies concerning his place of birth and advised him not to use his passport pending a response
The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das, who has challenged the authorities’ decision to stop him from travelling to London to attend an event at the University of Oxford.
Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma told a single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan that discrepancies found in Das’s passport were under examination and could also have implications for his Indian citizenship.
Sharma further informed the court that an LOC had been issued against Das. However, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for the activist, said he had not been informed about the issuance of any such circular.
The submissions came during the hearing of Das’s petition challenging the authorities’ decision to stop him at the immigration counter at Delhi airport when he was scheduled to travel to London.
The development follows the Delhi High Court’s refusal on Wednesday to entertain an urgent mentioning of the matter before acting chief justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre. Das’s counsel had sought an immediate hearing, arguing that his flight to the UK was scheduled for Thursday evening and that the petition could become infructuous if the matter was not taken up urgently.
The counsel had submitted that Das was stopped at immigration without being shown any order or LOC restricting his overseas travel. However, the acting chief justice declined the request and said the matter would be heard on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai had issued a show-cause notice to Das on 23 November, seeking clarification about his place of birth.
During a bi-weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Das had also been advised against using his passport until he responded to the notice. He explained that such notices are issued when authorities detect discrepancies in passport applications and seek clarification from applicants.
The controversy began after Das claimed on social media that he had been stopped at Delhi airport while travelling to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.
The Delhi BJP, however, disputed his account, stating that Das was scheduled to attend an event organised by the Oxford Union and not deliver a lecture at the university. The party also claimed that he had paid the registration fee for the event himself.
With IANS inputs